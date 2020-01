TAYLOR DISQUALIFIED AS COUNTY SUPERVISOR PENDING APPEAL (Update)

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR WILL NOT LIKELY TAKE PART IN TUESDAY’S BOARD MEETING AT 1PM.

THAT’S BECAUSE OF COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL’S RULING LAST WEEK THAT REVOKED TAYLOR’S VOTED REGISTRATION BECAUSE HIS PRIMARY RESIDENCE WAS RULED TO BE IN A NEIGHBORHOOD OUT OF THE COUNTY DISTRICT HE WAS ELECTED TO SERVE:

OC……..FROM BEING A SUPERVISOR. :26

A SECOND HEARING ON TAYLOR’S DISTRICT STATUS WAS POSTPONED MONDAY BECAUSE OF TAYLOR’S INTENT TO APPEAL GILL’S RULING.

TAYLOR SAYS HE WILL NOT ATTEND TUESDAY’S BOARD MEETING IF A JUDGE HAS NOT STAYED GILL’S DECISION:

OC…….MAJORITY OF THE TIME. :19

IF TAYLOR’S SEAT IS VACATED, GILL SAYS HE WOULD FAVOR A SPECIAL ELECTION FOR VOTERS TO PICK SOMEONE TO FINISH THE NEARLY THREE YEARS LEFT ON TAYLOR’S CURRENT TERM.

OC………..CITIZENS TO DO THAT. :11

THE OTHER OPTION WOULD BE FOR GILL, THE COUNTY TREASURER AND THE COUNTY ATTORNEY TO APPOINT SOMEONE TO FINISH THE TERM.

MARIA RUNDQUIST, THE PRIVATE CITIZEN WHO FILED THE PETITIONS AGAINST TAYLOR, TOLD KSCJ NEWS SHE WOULD CONSIDER RUNNING FOR THE SUPERVISOR’S SEAT IF IT WAS DECLARED VACANT:

OC……….CORRECT. :16

AS OF MID-AFTERNOON MONDAY, NEITHER GILL NOR THE COUNTY ATTORNEY HAD RECEIVED A COURT ORDER OR NOTICE FROM TAYLOR APPEALING THE CANCELLATION OF HIS VOTER REGISTRATION.

Updated 2:57pm 1/27/20