RAGBRAI TO BEGIN IN LE MARS IN JULY OF 2020

Thousands of bike riders will be coming to the “Ice Cream Capital of the World” this July.

That’s because Le Mars has been chosen as the starting point for the Des Moines Register’s annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, known as RAGBRAI.

Le Mars Mayor Dick Kirchoff says it’s great news for Le Mars and he is totally elated:

OC…….to our town of Le Mars. :17

Kirchoff says community planning meetings for RAGBRAI will get underway this week:

OC………ready to go. :18

RAGBRAI begins on July 19th.

The week long bike ride will go has overnight stops in Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa, and ends in Clinton.

This will be the first time Le Mars has hosted the annual bicycle ride since 2005.