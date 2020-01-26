KING HOPES TO SPEAK WITH CORPS OF ENGINEERS ON FLOOD PREVENTION PLAN

Four states along the Missouri River are joining forces to look for ways to avoid the kind of flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage last year.

Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas are pooling their money to pay for half of a $400,000 study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to measure how much water flows down the Missouri River.

At the federal level, Iowa Congressman Steve King says he wants to talk with the corps about their plan for 2020 flood control, and how to prevent flooding that caused parts of Interstate 29 in western Iowa to be flooded three times in 2019:

King is also concerned about the feeder tributaries into the Missouri River like Perry Creek, and other northwest Iowa rivers that ran high or flooded last year:

King says he is anxious to hear ideas from the Corps on the flood issue:

King spoke at a town hall meeting Saturday in Sioux City.