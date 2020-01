ANDREW YANG TO CAMPAIGN IN NW IOWA MONDAY

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ANDREW YANG WILL BE THE LATEST CONTENDER TO MAKE A CAMPAIGN SWING THROUGH SIOUXLAND ON MONDAY.

DAY 8 OF HIS BUS TOUR THROUGH IOWA INCLUDES A STOP IN ORANGE CITY AT 10AM AT NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE IN THE VOGEL COMMUNITY ROOM.

AFTER THAT YANG’S BUS WILL STOP AT THE LE MARS ICE CREAM PARLOR AT 11AM.

THEN YANG WILL HOLD A TOWN HALL IN SIOUX CITY AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE IN THE YOCKEY ROOM INSIDE THE OLSON STUDENT CENTER.

THAT EVENT BEGINS AT NOON.