IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS MONITORING CORONAVIRUS PROGRESS

The medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health is reassuring Iowans they shouldn’t fret about coronavirus.

State epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says while there is a single case confirmed in the northwestern U-S, the potentially-fatal virus is not a big concern:

More than 600 cases of the virus are confirmed in China and at least 17 people have died.

There is no vaccine and many of the symptoms resemble the common cold.

Pedati says practicing good hygiene will go a long way toward prevention.

In addition to China and the U-S, coronavirus cases are confirmed in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam, but all cases appear to trace back to one area of China.

Several major Chinese cities have banned large gatherings over the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival while expanding travel restrictions on the Wuhan area.

Photo by CBS News