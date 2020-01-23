INVESTORS PURCHASE REMAINING ASSETS OF DAKOTA DUNES DEVELOPMENT

A group of local investors led by Connelly Development have purchased most of the remaining assets of Dakota Dunes Development Company.

The new group will be known as Dakota Dunes Land Holdings LLC and purchased assets including residential land, commercial land and the Two Rivers Golf Club.

Bart Connelly,manager of DDLH, says plans are underway for significant infrastructure investments of the properties.

Rodd Slater, head golf professional of Two Rivers Golf Club since 1998, has been hired by DDLH as the club’s general manager.

DDLH has retained Nathan Connelly and Chris Bogenrief of NAI United, based in Dakota Dunes, to market the property.

Individual developments within Dakota Dunes will be announced as plans for each are completed.