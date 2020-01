WOODBURY SUPERVISORS PUSH NEED FOR NEW COUNTY JAIL

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS CONTINUE TO DISCUSS THE NEED FOR A NEW COUNTY JAIL.

BOARD CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG ADDRESSED CONCERNS AT TUESDAY’S MEETING ABOUT THE PROJECT SIZE, INCLUDING 440 INMATE BEDS PROPOSED FOR A NEW JAIL:

UNG SAYS THE COUNTY DOES NEED A NEW BIGGER JAIL BECAUSE OF THOSE GROWING INMATE NUMBERS AND THE ISSUES WITH THE CURRENT FACILITY:

THE JAIL BOND ISSUE IS SET TO BE DECIDED BY WOODBURY COUNTY VOTERS ON MARCH 3RD.