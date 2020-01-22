GAVINS POINT RELEASES LOWERED AS LEWIS & CLARK LAKE LEVEL DROPS

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has decided to lower releases from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River again.

The Corps is reducing releases by three thousand cubic feet per second to twenty seven thousand CFS.

Gavins Point Project Manager Tom Curran says dropping levels on Lewis & Clark Lake behind the dam could cause some problems:

Curran says they hope to get the lake back to a more normal elevation:

Curran says releases from the Fort Randall Dam upstream from Gavins Point are having a tough time getting to Lewis and Clark Lake.

Those releases have been higher than normal also:

Normal winter releases from Gavins Point in the past have ranged between twelve and fifteen thousand cubic feet per second.

Jerry Oster WNAX