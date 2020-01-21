MRHD AWARDS COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP GRANTS

Missouri River Historical Development awarded $300,000 in scholarship funds to four Woodbury County colleges Tuesday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

MRHD awarded $75,000 each to Briar Cliff University; Morningside College; Western Iowa Tech Community College and St. Luke’s College of Nursing.

The MRHD scholarships encourage students to study, work and live in Woodbury County, but remaining in the county after graduation is not a scholarship requirement.

Students who attend Woodbury County high schools are eligible for the scholarships, which are awarded in amounts up to $2,500 a semester for a total of $5,000 for one year.