A South Dakota jury has found a Yankton man guilty in the 2019 death of a woman whose body was found in Michigan.

The Yankton County jury found 45-year-old Stephen Falkenberg guilty of 2nd Degree Murder and 1st degree Manslaughter in the March 1st, 2019 death of 46-year old Tamara LaFramboise of Yankton.

Her body was discovered in Menominee County, Michigan, last March 16th.

Falkenberg will be sentenced to a mandatory term of life imprisonment at his hearing on March 2nd in Yankton.