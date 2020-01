VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE WILL APPEAR IN SIOUX CITY LATER THIS MONTH AT A CAMPAIGN RALLY FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.

THE VICE PRESIDENT WILL SPEAK AT AN “EVANGELICALS FOR TRUMP” EVENT TO TAKE PLACE AT THE COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS EVENTS CENTER LOCATED AT 5510 HAMILTON BLVD. ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 30TH.

THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 9:30AM WITH DOORS OPENING TO THE PUBLIC AT 7:30AM FOR THE GENERAL ADMISSION EVENT.

PRESIDENT TRUMP AND VICE PRESIDENT PENCE ARE SEEKING A SECOND TERM IN OFFICE.