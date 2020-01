TWO TEENS KILLED IN SIOUX CITY CRASH

TWO TEENS WERE KILLED IN SIOUX CITY SUNDAY NIGHT IN A CRASH WITH A SEMI.

AROUND 9:30 P.M., SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE COLLISION AT 3RD AND LEWIS BOULEVARD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE NORTHBOUND SEMI STRUCK THE EASTBOUND CAR THAT WAS OCCUPIED BY AN 18 YEAR OLD FEMALE AND 19 YEAR OLD MALE.

BOTH WERE PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI WAS NOT INJURED.

THE NAMES OF THOSE INVOLVED ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME AS THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES.