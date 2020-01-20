SPENCER MAN ARRESTED AFTER STANDOFF

A Spencer, Iowa man is in custody facing charges after a standoff with police in that city Sunday night.

Spencer Police were sent to a 4th Ave SE residence around 11pm for a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they determined that the suspect, 21-year-old Dawson Walker, had threatened the occupants of the home with a gun and was keeping them locked inside.

Officers made entry into the home and evacuated the occupants safely along with removing the firearm.

Police say Walker then armed himself with a butcher knife and a standoff ensued until 12:25 a.m. Monday when Walker surrendered.

Walker is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, operation without owner’s consent, false imprisonment, and interference with official acts.

He was booked into the Clay County Jail.