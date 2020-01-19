CLEAR SNOW FROM YOUR MAILBOX & SIDEWALK SO POSTAL CARRIERS CAN DELIVER

More snow is piling up and Iowans are being reminded to clear a path for their letter carriers, or they may not get any mail.

U-S Postal Service spokeswoman Kristi Anderson says carriers will make every effort to deliver the mail in virtually all weather conditions, but they need a hand from homeowners.

Anderson says one side-effect of the winter weather is that some deliveries will be delayed.

Many letter carriers in Iowa are now using headlamps over their stocking caps to help them see for late afternoon and evening deliveries.

Anderson says carriers make every effort to deliver to an entire route, but several factors can often make that tricky.

Carriers on walking routes especially are instructed not to take risks and to skip deliveries to houses where they can’t safely make their way to the mailbox.