IOWA G-O-P LEADERS PROPOSE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO END ABORTION IN THE STATE

Iowa Republican legislative leaders have introduced a resolution that would declare there is no right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

The proposed constitutional amendment introduced Thursday is a response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling striking down a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion.

State Representative Steve Holt of Denison is one of the lawmakers supporting the effort:

The court said in that ruling the state constitution guarantees women freedom to make their own health decisions, including whether to have an abortion.

A state senate subcommittee approved a proposed amendment that states Iowa’s constitution does not recognize, grant or secure a right to an abortion.

Jamie Birch Elliott of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa testified against the proposal at Thursday’s statehouse hearing:

A constitutional amendment must pass this year, next year and then win approval of voters in a statewide election.