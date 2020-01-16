GRASSLEY PRESIDES OVER OPENING OF IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF PRESIDENT TRUMP

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, as president pro tempore of the Senate, presided Thursday over the opening of the impeachment trial of the President of the United States.

OC………..Donald John Trump. :09

That included the presentation of articles of impeachment by the managers from the House of Representatives and then Grassley administered the oath to swear in Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who will now preside over proceedings until the trial’s conclusion.

OC……….I do. :21

Following his own swearing-in, the Chief Justice administered the same oath to all 100 senators.

Grassley is only the second president pro tempore in U.S. history to swear in a chief justice at an impeachment trial.

The only other time the president pro tempore swore in the chief justice was during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.