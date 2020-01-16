MORNING FIRE DESTROYS AKRON AREA HOME (Update)

Fire early Thursday destroyed a rural Akron, Iowa home.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. in sub-zero temperatures to battle the fire at the two-story house located at 18422 Weber Road, in the southwestern portion of Plymouth County.

Akron Fire Chief Shane Coyle says the residents of the home were able to escape, but the house is a total loss.

The home owner also told Coyle the likely cause of the fire was a wood burning stove:

Chief Coyle says the sub-zero temperatures created equipment problems for his crew:

The homeowner’s pickup truck, cargo trailer, and RV were also destroyed in the blaze.

Akron firefighters were at the scene for four and a half hours.

Updated 11:57am by WG 1/16/20

