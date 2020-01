DREW WON’T SEEK 3RD TERM, WIECK ANNOUNCES RUN FOR SHERIFF

THERE WILL BE A NEW SHERIFF IN WOODBURY COUNTY FOLLOWING THE 2020 ELECTIONS.

CURRENT SHERIFF DAVE DREW ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY THAT HE WILL NOT SEEK A THIRD TERM IN OFFICE:

ONE OF DREW’S COMMAND STAFF, MAJOR TODD WIECK, SAID HE WAS INTERESTED IN RUNNING, WHICH WOULD HAVE SET UP A POTENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION BETWEEN THE TWO REPUBLICAN LAWMEN.

DREW, WHO HAS BEEN IN LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR 38 YEARS, DID NOT WANT TO SEE THAT HAPPEN TO HIS DEPARTMENT:

SO WIECK, ANNOUNCED THAT HE IS RUNNING AS THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE TO REPLACE HIS LONG TIME FRIEND AS SHERIFF:

SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE DEPARTMENT PAST AND PRESENT TURNED OUT FOR THE ANNOUNCEMENT AND WIECK SAYS HE APPRECIATES THE SUPPORT HE IS ALREADY RECEIVING:

MAJOR WIECK IS THE ONLY ANNOUNCED CANDIDATE FOR SHERIFF AT THIS TIME.

DAVE DREW WILL FINISH OUT HIS SECOND FULL TERM AS SHERIFF THIS DECEMBER 31ST.