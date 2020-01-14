REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA REMAINS STRONG IN STATE ADDRESS

“Opportunity Lives Here” was the title of the annual “Condition of the State” message Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivered Tuesday morning.

Reynolds used the speech to unveil what she’s calling the “Invest in Iowa Act.”

By raising the state sales tax by one percent, Reynolds says the state can significantly cut income taxes across-the-board by 10 percent for all taxpayers — and by 25 percent for low-income Iowans.

OC……….additional tax cuts.” :12

Reynolds is also proposing a reduction in county property taxes.

Today, counties use property taxes to pay for mental health services.

Reynolds proposes having the state pick up 70 percent of those costs — using money from the sales tax hike.

OC………intend to keep.” :17

Another fraction of the new sales tax money would be deposited in a state fund for water quality and outdoor recreation programs.

The governor proposes a two-and-a-half percent increase in general state aid for public K-through-12 schools.

Reynolds also is requesting an additional 20 million dollars for flood relief.

OC………..seem to recede.” :16

Reynolds is calling for changes in Iowa’s licensing system for plumbers, accountants and other professionals, people with another state’s license do not have to go through the lengthy and expensive process of getting a licene to practice in Iowa.

………………