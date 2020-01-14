MACY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON SEXUAL ABUSE CHARGE

A Macy, Nebraska man has been sentenced to federal prison for sexually assaulting a minor.

31-year-old Dale Grant was sentenced to four years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors say in July of 2018, a fourteen-year-old girl reported that she was babysitting Grant’s children when Grant returned to the house intoxicated.

The minor female laid down to sleep and Grant sexually assaulted her.

Grant initially denied any sexual contact with the girl, but admitted to sexual contact after being confronted with DNA evidence results.

The case was investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.