MERCY NURSES VOTE ON CONTRACT & POSSIBLE STRIKE TODAY

NURSES AT SIOUX CITY’S MERCY ONE HOSPITAL ARE VOTING ON A POSSIBLE STRIKE TODAY.

BECAUSE OF THE SNOW, THEIR UNION, UFCW LOCAL 222, HAS ADDED ADDITIONAL VOTING HOURS.

THE REMAINING VOTE TIMES ARE FROM 11AM UNTIL 4PM TODAY AND THEN FROM 6PM UNTIL 9PM TONIGHT AT THE HOLIDAY INN ON GORDON DRIVE.

RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED SOMETIME AFTER 9PM.

THE NURSES ARE VOTING TO ACCEPT OR REJECT THE CONTRACT PROPOSAL FROM THE HOSPITAL AND WHETHER TO AUTHORIZE GOING ON STRIKE.

THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING WITHOUT A NEW CONTRACT SINCE SEPTEMBER 1ST.