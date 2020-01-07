PLEA HEARING SET FOR GONZALEZ-DIEGO IN DAKOTA COUNTY

A Sioux City woman charged in the drunk-driving death of a South Sioux City woman last summer appears to have reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

19-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Diego was supposed to have a pre-trial hearing in Dakota County Tuesday morning, but that was canceled.

Court documents state she will now appear in court at a plea-taking hearing on January 21st.

Gonzalez-Diego is charged with motor vehicle homicide and failure to stop at the scene of a fatality in the death of 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez last June.

Gonzalez-Diego has already pleaded guilty to 2nd offense OWI in Woodbury County and will be sentenced after her Nebraska case is concluded.