9-1-1 LANDLINE OUTAGE IN NORTHWEST IOWA

SEVERAL IOWA TOWNS AND RURAL AREAS ARE EXPERIENCING AN OUTAGE OF

911 SERVICE FROM LANDLINE PHONES.

SCHALLER TELEPHONE CUSTOMERS IN AND AROUND GALVA AND CUSHING, AS

WELL AS LONG LINES CUSTOMERS IN AND AROUND CORRECTIONVILLE, ARE

AFFECTED BY THIS OUTAGE.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SAYS THE OUTAGE MAY LAST INTO

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT HAS PROVIDED THE FOLLOWING ALTERNATIVE LOCAL

EMERGENCY NUMBERS FOR RESIDENTS TO CALL FROM THEIR LANDLINE.

IN WOODBURY COUNTY, CALL 712-279-6510.

IN IDA COUNTY, CALL 712-364-3146.

IN CHEROKEE COUNTY, CALL 712-225-6728.

IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY, CALL 712-749-2525.

AUTHORITIES STATE THAT YOU MAY STILL DIAL 911 FROM A CELL PHONE,

BUT LOCATION INFORMATION IS NOT ALWAYS PASSED ALONG

TO DISPATCHERS IN THE SAME WAY AS WITH LANDLINE PHONES.