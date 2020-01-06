NEBRASKA BRINGS AWARENESS TO HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Nebraska’s attorney general says the state’s ability to fight human trafficking has improved substantially over the last several years thanks to recent laws that increase penalties for traffickers.

Attorney General Doug Peterson says Nebraska is now well-positioned to address the problem.

Nebraska received an “A” grade for its policies last year from Shared Hope International, a group that advocates on the issue of human trafficking:

Nebraska officials have also launched a public awareness campaign to educate the public about sex and labor trafficking:

His comments came after Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed Monday as Human Trafficking Awareness Day.