FIREWORKS RULES FOR RINGING IN THE METRO AREA NEW YEAR

MANY PEOPLE WILL WELCOME THE NEW YEAR BY SHOOTING OFF FIREWORKS AS PART OF THEIR CELEBRATION.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THERE ARE SPECIFIC HOURS AND PLACES WHERE USING FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL:

OC……….AGE OF 18. :17

MCCLURE SAYS AFTER 12:30AM ON JANUARY 1ST IT IS THEN A MISDEMEANOR VIOLATION TO SHOOT OFF FIREWORKS IN SIOUX CITY:

OC……BE CONSIDERATE. :13

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW ORDINANCE FOR FIREWORKS.

SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS MAY USE FIREWORKS BEGINNING AT 8AM DECEMBER 31ST THROUGH 1AM ON JANUARY 1ST.