IOWA FARMERS CONTINUE OUTCRY VS E-P-A ETHANOL RULES

A northwest Iowa farmer who was at the White House last week says he’s disappointed President Trump has failed to uphold the renewable fuels deal he agreed to in September.

Kelly Nieuwenhuis, a farmer from Primghar, and four other Iowans met with Larry Kudlow , the president’s top economic advisor, and Kudlow provided a briefing on the E-P-A’s final decision on the ethanol production mandate.

Nieuwenhuis was at the White House with representatives from the Iowa Corn Growers and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

The group made it clear to Kudlow the E-P-A’s 2020 biofuels blending requirements are “woefully inadequate.”

Nieuwenhuis says Senator Grassley set up the meeting with Kudlow so the Iowans could make a last-minute pitch for changing the E-P-A’s plan for ethanol and biodiesel.

Nieuwenhuis says it’s frustrating the president didn’t keep his promise.

Nieuwenhuis is chairman of the board of Siouxland Energy.

The ethanol plant in Sioux Center shut down for a few weeks, but has been running this fall at about half its normal capacity.