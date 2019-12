BAIRD PROVIDES EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT FOR LOCAL STAR WARS MOVIE FANS

MANY AREA RESIDENTS RECEIVED AN EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT SATURDAY MORNING THANKS TO SIOUX CITY’S BAIRD PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

BAIRD PROVIDED TWO FULL THEATERS WORTH OF TICKETS TO THE NEW STAR WARS:RISE OF SKYWALKER MOVIE AT THE PROMENADE CINEMA.

MARK STUCK MANAGES THE LOCAL BAIRD OFFICE WHICH HAS BEEN PROVIDING TICKETS TO A CHRISTMAS BLOCKBUSTER FOR SEVERAL YEARS NOW:

STUCK SAYS BAIRD CONTINUES TO GIVE BACK TO THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY IN DIFFERENT WAYS, INCLUDING HOLDING AN ANNUAL COMPANY UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN WITH A GAME COMPETITION AGAINST OTHER BUSINESSES IN THE UNITED CENTER BUILDING WHERE THEY ARE LOCATED:

AND EVEN THOUGH THIS IS SUPPOSEDLY THE LAST STAR WARS MOVIE, STUCK SAYS BAIRD WILL STILL CONTINUE IT’S HOLIDAY MOVIE TRADITION NEXT YEAR WITH ANOTHER MAJOR FILM TO BE DETERMINED.