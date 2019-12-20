SOME SIOUX CITY UTILITY CUSTOMERS MAY HAVE HAD DATA HACKED

If you received a parking ticket in Sioux City or paid your city utility bill in late summer, some of your personal data may be at risk.

City Attorney Nicole Dubois says some payment card information entered between August 26th and September 18th could have been captured by a piece of malicious code that was inserted into the Click2Gov site:

The site used is managed and operated by a third-party vendor.

A total of 3,563 accounts are potentially affected by the data breach.

Dubois says all affected individuals will soon receive a letter:

The city had already switched third party vendors after the potential data breach took place:

Dubois says in the meantime that affected customers should monitor their card statements.

Anyone with questions may call the city Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 712-279-6132.