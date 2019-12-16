FIVE KILLED IN NEBRASKA TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

The Nebraska State Patrol has released more information regarding the crash that claimed three lives and left several others injured late Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 80 just after 11am near Greenwood.

An eastbound Chevy Trailblazer lost control in slick conditions, struck an eastbound Mini Cooper, entered the median, rolled, and entered the westbound lanes of traffic.

It was then struck by a westbound Honda Odyssey and then a westbound Ford pickup was then involved in the crash.

Three occupants of the Trailblazer from Lincoln, ages 19, 15, and 10, died from crash related injuries.

A four-year-old passenger of the Trailblazer is in critical condition.

The Trailblazer driver, 29-year-old Carlos Bernabe Escobar and his 28-year-old wife, are hospitalized with non-life-threatening conditions.

Troopers believe that none of the six occupants of the Trailblazer were wearing seat belts.

All occupants of the other vehicles were wearing seat belts.

Five occupants of the Honda Odyssey, all from Minnesota, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Interstate 80 was closed for approximately five hours while rescue crews responded to and investigated the crash scene.

In a separate incident, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office said two people died when two vehicles collided on southbound Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge.