ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER STANDOFF

A Sioux City man is in custody charged for an alleged robbery Friday on Virginia Street.

Sioux City Police Department received a call of a robbery in the 1500 block of Virginia Street shortly before noon where the victim told officers a man acted as if he had a gun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect, 24-yeear-old Juanito Gonzales, drove off in the vehicle and soon was involved in an accident at 25th and Clark Street.

The suspect fled the scene and ended up at a relative’s house after 8:30pm at 1519 Virginia Street

After a brief standoff with officers, Gonzales surrendered peacefully.

Gonzales has been charged with Robbery 2nd degree and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $10,000 bond.