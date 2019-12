MCDONALD SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN THE AUGUST 1ST, 2018 SHOOTING OF ANOTHER MAN IN THE GREENVILLE AREA OF TOWN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON.

23-YEAR-OLD ISAAC MCDONALD WAS SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS FOR CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH A WITNESS BY ATTEMPTING TO KILL A PERSON, USE OF A FIREARM IN A DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME, TAMPERING WITH A WITNESS IN AN ATTEMPT TO KILL A PERSON AND CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

MCDONALD WAS ACCUSED OF SHOOTING 28-YEAR-OLD JOHN MERCURE IN THE HEAD AS MERCURE DROVE IN THE 200 BLOCK OF ALICE STREET.

MERCURE CRASHED INTO A TREE AND WAS HOSPITALIZED IN A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

MCDONALD WAS ALSO ORDERED TO PAY RESTITUTION OF OVER $61,700 TO MERCURE.