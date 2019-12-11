WARNER SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON GUN CHARGE

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for possessing a loaded handgun while being a felon and on parole.

47-year-old Ronald Warner received the prison term after pleading guilty back in February to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings in the case and a related case against Troy Cooke showed that Cooke allowed felons, including Warner, regular access to guns and on one occasion gave Warner a gun as collateral on a debt.

Warner, as a felon, could not lawfully possess the gun and Cooke and Warner both knew it.

Probation and Parole Officers conducted a search of Warner’s home and found the weapon hidden, loaded, and cocked.

Cooke was sentenced on November 22nd to one month’s imprisonment.