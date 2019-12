COUNTY OFFICIALS DISAGREE ON ISSUES SURROUNDING NEW JAIL PROPOSAL

THERE SEEMED TO BE CONFUSION AT TIMES ON TUESDAY DURING THE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING ON INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROPOSAL FOR A NEW COUNTY JAIL.

THE PROPOSAL WAS LISTED AS AN ACTION ITEM ON THE AGENDA, BUT NO VOTE WAS TAKEN.

THE ITEM WORDING WAS ALSO STRANGE SAYING IT WOULD BE A DISCUSSION AND WHEN NECESSARY, ACTION ON THE PROPOSED LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL QUESTIONED CHAIRMAN KEITH RADIG AND BUDGET MANAGER DENNIS BUTLER ON WHAT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE TAKING PLACE:

RADIG LATER THEN TOLD A PRIVATE CITIZEN WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PROJECT THAT THERE WERE CONVICTED CRIMINALS ON THE STREET THAT SHOULDN’T BE OUT OF JAIL:

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW WAS OUT OF TOWN ON BUSINESS AND COULD NOT ATTEND TUESDAY’S MEETING.

HE TOLD KSCJ NEWS THAT THERE ARE NOT DANGEROUS FELONS BEING TURNED LOOSE ON THE STREET AS RADIG INSINUATED:

THE SHERIFF SAYS A WEEKLY DISCUSSION DOES TAKE PLACE AMONG HIS STAFF, THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE, COURT STAFF AND THE PUBLIC DEFENDER’S OFFICE ON FRIDAY TO DETERMINE WHICH OFFENDERS ARE CONSIDERED LOW RISK TO BE RELEASED FROM JAIL.