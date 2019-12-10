LOCAL BUSINESSES FUND NEW COMPUTERS FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

New computers are coming to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland for their members to use thanks to a combined $6000 donation from two local companies.

Seaboard Triumph Foods presented a check for $4,500 and another $1,500 was donated by FiberComm to provide seven new computers for the club’s Learning Center.

Club Development Director Amy Niewohner says the new computers replace outdated ones that had been purchased over 14 years ago:

FiberComm C-E-O Al Aymar says the two companies want to help young people learn technology and build skills they will need in their future careers:

Club members will use the Learning Center computers for educational programming, Photography Club, Junior Scientists, Engineering and Movie Makers.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland serves roughly 1,000 youth each year between the ages of 7-18.