SNOW & ICY STREETS MAKE MORNING COMMUTE DIFFICULT

LIGHT SNOW AND COLD TEMPERATURES IN SIOUX CITY EARLY MONDAY MORNING RESULTED IN ICY ROADS THAT LED TO AT LEAST 20 ACCIDENTS IN THE METRO AREA ON THE MORNING COMMUTE.

HILLS WERE PARTICULARLY DIFFICULT FOR DRIVERS TO NAVIGATE, WITH VEHICLES SLIDING THROUGH INTERSECTIONS OR GETTING STUCK BECAUSE OF THE ICE.

SEVERAL ACCIDENTS TOOK PLACE ON GLENN AVENUE AND AT LEAST THREE MORE IN THE 2700 BLOCK OF CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD.

OUTSIDE THE CITY WHITEOUT CONDITIONS WERE REPORTED ON I-29 AND HIGHWAY 20 BEFORE SUNRISE.

IN SOUTH DAKOTA, AT LEAST THREE SEMIS SKIDDED OR JACK-KNIFED ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR VERMILLION BECAUSE OF THE SLICK CONDITIONS.

