SIOUX CITY AWARDED STATE SPORTS EVENT GRANT

The Sioux City Sports Commission has been awarded a $50,000 Regional Sports Authority District Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for 2020.

The grant will offset expenses of local sports-related events, with a local match of $25,000, for events including the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, NAIA Volleyball National Championship, Midwest Dart Championship, Siouxland Youth Hockey Girls Tournament, Miracle League All Star Celebration and RMN Youth Wrestling Tournament.

Sioux City was selected as one of ten Regional Sports Authority Districts in Iowa.