DAIRY FARMERS UNDER STRESS DUE TO ONGOING LOW MILK PRICES

Iowas dairy farmers are under pressure because of ongoing low milk prices.

Larry Tranel is an Iowa State University Extension dairy specialist:

Tranel is also a psychologist and says the extended issues with low prices have taken a toll.

He says the ongoing low prices have dairy farmers caught between a rock and hard place:

Tranel made his comments at the recent Iowa Farm Bureau annual meeting.

Radio Iowa