THE PRESIDENT OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND TOURISM HAS RESIGNED HIS POST.

THE SOUTH SIOUX CHAMBER CONFIRMS THAT JIM STEELE HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION.

THE CHAMBER RELEASED A STATEMENT THANKING STEELE FOR HIS SERVICE.

HE BEGAN SERVING AS THE CHAMBER’S LEADER IN OCTOBER OF 2016.

NO EXPLANATION FOR THE RESIGNATION HAS BEEN GIVEN AND IT’S NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME IF STEELE HAS ACCEPTED ANOTHER POSITION ELSEWHERE.