NORTH SIOUX CITY WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER STOLEN CAR PURSUIT

A North Sioux City woman is in custody following a pursuit late Thursday morning from Plymouth County into Sioux City.

The incident began just before 11am when a Plymouth County Deputy was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Highway K-12.

The fleeing car entered Sioux City at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Sioux City Police deployed tire deflation devices and the driver of the fleeing vehicle stopped and surrendered in the 3300 block of Military Road.

25-year-old Megan McMillim of North Sioux City was taken into into custody.

She was transported to Plymouth County to be investigated for Operating While Intoxicated and charged there for the pursuit.

A 29-year-old passenger was questioned and released without charges.

The car in the pursuit was a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen on November 23rd from Sioux City’s east side.

