BRIAR CLIFF HOSTS ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARTY FOR LOCAL AGENCIES

Briar Cliff University hosted its annual Christmas Party for residents and clients of Opportunities Unlimited and MidStep Services on Thursday.

Sister Janet May, the Campus Ministry Director, was the “Head Elf” for the holiday fun:

Sister May has been at the university 17 years and says the Briar Cliff community has hosted the Christmas party for many more years before that.

Some residents have also attended for years and look forward to the event and seeing the students and staff:

Each of the 156 residents and clients from the agencies received a gift and even Santa made an appearance to distribute the presents.