WOMAN FATALLY SHOT OUTSIDE IOWA BANK

A suspect is in custody after a shooting left an Algona woman dead in the small northern Iowa town of LuVerne.

Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a suspect was detained Wednesday, hours after the shooting at the only bank in LuVerne.

He says the female employee, 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar of Algona, was “just walking into the bank” when she was shot.

Mortvedt says investigators identified a suspect and vehicle from surveillance video and eyewitness reports.

The vehicle was stopped and the suspect taken into custody on Interstate 35.

The suspect’s identity has not been released and authorities say there is no additional threat to the community.