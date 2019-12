SOME LOCAL RESIDENTS MAY NOW TEXT 9-1-1 FOR HELP IN EMERGENCIES

RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES HAVE A NEW WAY TO CALL FOR HELP IN AN EMERGENCY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE TWO COUNTIES HAVE ESTABLISHED A TEXT TO 9-1-1 ABILITY IN THEIR COMMUNICATION CENTERS:

OC…………..EMERGENCY INFORMATION. :10

MAHON SAYS A CALL TO 9-1-1 IS STILL THE BEST WAY TO REQUEST HELP THOUGH:

OC……..MOST ACCURATE INFORMATION. :16

CHIEF MAHON GAVE SEVERAL EXAMPLES OF HOW A 9-1-1 TEXT WOULD BE MORE PRACTICAL INSTEAD OF A CALL:

OC……….WHERE YOU’RE AT. :25

AUTHORITIES ARE ALSO ASKING PEOPLE TO NOT TEST THEIR ABILITY TO TEXT 9-1-1 BECAUSE THAT WOULD COME IN TO THE CENTER AS AN EMERGENCY REQUEST.

THEY ALSO REMIND PHONE USERS TO NOT TEXT AND DRIVE AND PULL OVER BEFORE TEXTING FROM YOUR VEHICLE.