SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER WHO DIED MONDAY MORNING IN A ONE VEHICLE TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN MORNINGSIDE.

POLICE SAY 26-YEAR-OLD PATRICK PATTERSON OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED WHEN HIS SOUTHBOUND CAR LEFT THE ROAD IN THE 2400 BLOCK OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AND STRUCK A POWER LINE POLE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SPEED WAS A CONTRIBUTING FACTOR TO THE ACCIDENT.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.