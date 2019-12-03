HUMAN TRAFFICKING SUSPECT PLEADS GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT

The second suspect from Sioux City charged in a federal human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court.

38-year-old Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas pleaded guilty Monday to encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States and unlawful possession of identification documents.

Prosecutors say Francisco-Nicolas helped pay smuggling costs for the girl and her father to get from Guatemala to the U.S.-Mexico border and then travel to Sioux City.

The 17-year-old girl was found wandering Sioux City streets on June 5th and told authorities she had been repeatedly raped by Francisco-Nicolas before she escaped.

Francisco-Nicolas’ 40-year-old wife, Amy Francisco, pleaded guilty last week to helping her husband in the scheme.

A third count was dismissed in the plea agreement and a sentencing date will be set.