GONZALEZ-DIEGO PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN FATAL HIT & RUN CASE

A Sioux City woman accused in a fatal hit and run in South Sioux City has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

19-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Diego pleaded not guilty in Dakota County District Court Tuesday to motor vehicle homicide and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death, both felony counts.

Gonzalez-Diego is charged in a fatal accident in June where she allegedly struck 62-year-old Antonia Lopez De Ramirez with her car as the woman crossed the street.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Diego then fled the scene.

She was later arrested in Sioux City on an OWI charge.

Gonzalez-Diego will have a pretrial hearing on January 7th at 9:00 a.m. in Dakota City.

She remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail.

