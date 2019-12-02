FREE SMOKE ALARMS AVAILABLE FOR SOUTH SIOUX RESIDENTS

South Sioux City residents can take advantage of a program to obtain free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The South Sioux Fire Department has been awarded a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant from FEMA.

The grant will be used to purchase 1000 smoke alarms, 585 carbon monoxide alarms, 500 long life lithium batteries, 4 hearing impaired smoke alarms with strobe lights, and 4 bed shakers.

The alarms are available to all residents of South Sioux City free of charge.

To schedule an installation, you may call the South Sioux Fire Department at 402-494-7508.