WINTER STORM DELAYS TRAVELERS TRIP BACK HOME

South Dakota authorities re-opened Interstate 90 from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain around 10am Sunday, but say driving conditions remain hazardous in much of the state.

The stretch of highway was closed Friday night because of the weekend winter storm that dropped a foot of snow in some areas.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported one fatal accident on an icy road.

Hundreds of flights were canceled because of the winter storm across the United States, leaving travelers scrambling to get home after Thanksgiving.

FlightAware says there were 506 canceled flights Sunday in the U.S. and 407 on Saturday.

Photo by South Dakota Highway Patrol