MANY CHOOSE FRESH CUT CHRISTMAS TREES STRAIGHT FROM THE FIELD

The weekend right after Thanksgiving is usually the most popular time for people to purchase their Christmas tree.

That held true at the T-and-S Christmas tree farm of rural Hawarden.

Manager Robin Miller says people were not deterred by the weather and turned out to select a tree as the centerpiece for their holiday:

Miller says many families come every year to select their Christmas tree from her farm:

One of those families has traveled from Sioux City for the past 20 years to pick their tree from the farm.

Jerod and Heather Vedral says it is a family tradition to go to the T-and-S Christmas tree farm:

They chose a Frazier Fir to take home this year.

Miller reminds customers that the tree always appears smaller in the field than when you have it in your home, and you need to take care of it through the holiday season:

The T and S Christmas tree farm sells approximately 1100 trees each year, and they plant 2000 new trees each spring.

Miller says it takes approximately six to seven years for a tree to grow to the desired height.

Photos by Dennis Morrice