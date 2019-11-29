REYNOLDS WILL NOT SUPPORT LEGALIZING MARIJUANA IN IOWA

Governor Kim Reynolds is making it clear that she will not support making marijuana legal in Iowa.

Marijuana for medical and recreational use will become legal in Illinois on January 1st.

Reynolds says she will not steer the State of Iowa in that direction:

Reynolds toured the MedPharm Iowa facility in Des Moines this past week.

The company grows and manufacturers the marijuana-infused products that are sold legally in Iowa as treatment for a limited number of health conditions.

Back in the spring the Iowa legislature passed a bill that critics said would have let more potent cannabis products be sold in the state — and Reynolds vetoed it.

The manager of “MedPharm Iowa” issued a written statement after the governor’s visit to the company’s marijuana growing facility, saying he looks forward to working with Reynolds and the legislature to improve the Iowa medical cannabis program for all Iowa patients.