SIOUXLAND DIGS OUT FROM WINTER STORM

Siouxlanders are spending part of their Wednesday digging out from the winter storm that dropped several inches of snow across the region.

Strong winds are whipping up snow and hampering travelers in Nebraska and Iowa with Sioux City recording over 40 mile an hour wind gusts Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The Iowa Transportation Department says several highways are packed with snow, but none are closed.

Several Nebraska and South Dakota highways are covered with snow as well, but no weather-related closures are reported in our area.

Among the highest snow amounts reported were 8.3 inches near Spirit Lake.

Updated 11:04am 11/27/19

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS TRAVEL IS NOW OPEN ALONG HIGHWAY 20.

EARLIER, THE ROADS WERE IMPASSABLE. PLOWS HAVE BEEN THROUGH THE MOVILLE TO CUSHING AND ARE OPEN, BUT CAUTION IS STILL REQUIRED.